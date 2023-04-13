The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

NTFA premier division round two preview

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
April 13 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Cooke, Reeve Harris, Daniel Potter, Melissa McGillivray, Cindy Jones, Peter McGillivray, Tyeisha Hinds, Ali Gall, Isabella Brunacci. Picture by Fontyn Sports Media
Sam Cooke, Reeve Harris, Daniel Potter, Melissa McGillivray, Cindy Jones, Peter McGillivray, Tyeisha Hinds, Ali Gall, Isabella Brunacci. Picture by Fontyn Sports Media

George Town will want to quickly forget their opening-round defeat in Scottsdale and will be given the chance to do so on the carpet-like surface at Blue Gum Park during round two of the NTFA men's premier division.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.