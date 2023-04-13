George Town will want to quickly forget their opening-round defeat in Scottsdale and will be given the chance to do so on the carpet-like surface at Blue Gum Park during round two of the NTFA men's premier division.
Playing Bracknell, who narrowly went down to Hillwood by 10 points, the Saints are raring to go for their first home game of the season.
George Town president Lynette Burt spoke of the pride she felt to see the now five-year plan in full-swing.
"Five years ago, we were on the brink and so as a committee, we developed a strategic plan, looking at what we needed to do to ensure that football was sustainable in George Town," she said.
"A couple of years back, we actually had to close the ground, it wasn't playable. [Now] we've got the best viewing opportunities for grassroots football in the state.
"Whole new surface, new drainage, new fencing new goalposts, but also the club has fund-raised and supported an upgrade to our corporate box for our sponsors, because they've been really fantastic over the last number of years.
"Our women and men's team now share the one facility but there's some some structures in place that ensure that it's inclusive, but also equitable."
Elsewhere, Longford are preparing for their first game of the season, after the reigning premiers were handed the bye in the first round.
The Tigers face an up-and-about Scottsdale outfit, after the Magpies ran out five-goal winners against George Town last time out.
Hillwood and Deloraine head into their clash being the only one where both teams won their opening match, with Deloraine coming off the back of their inspired 14-point win at UTAS Stadium against Bridgenorth.
Finally, there is much at stake for both the Parrots and Rocherlea who would like to get their first wins of the season.
Rocherlea came unstuck against a strong South Launceston squad who looked like real contenders for 2023 in their comfortable 30-point win.
The bulldogs have the weekend off.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
