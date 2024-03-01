Trail bike crash 'could easily have resulted in multiple fatalities'

Police have implored motorcyclists to ride safely after four teenagers were taken to hospital after a trail bike crash overnight.
The teenagers - boys aged from 13-years-old to 17-years-old - were all riding the same trail bike around Herdsmans Cove before a crash with another vehicle about 5.30pm on February 29.
The 13-year-old, who was riding pillion, remained in the intensive care unit in a serious condition while two other passengers - both 14-years-old - and the 17-year-old driver did not receive life-threatening injuries.
Commander Jason Elmer said police investigations remained underway, and initial signs suggested the none of the boys were wearing helmets nor other safety gear.
Helmets are compulsory for motorcycle riders in Australia.
Commander Elmer said it was still too early to say whether the motorcycle riders or the driver of the other vehicle, a 53-year-old woman, were at fault.
"(It's) very early days in relation to it," he said.
"That will all be examined over the coming days and weeks.
"The whole circumstances surrounding the lead up to the crash will be thoroughly looked at."
Commander Elmer repeated the call for witnesses to come forward.
He took the opportunity to remind motorcyclists to ride safely and legally, as trail bikes were an ongoing issue for Tasmania Police.
"This is a really dangerous situation and this could easily have resulted in multiple fatalities," Commander Elmer said.
"We get complaints regularly about the use of trail bikes. Often those bikes are unregistered, often the riders are unlicensed and often the riders have no form of safety equipment whatsoever.
"They risk their own lives, they risk the lives of other road users. It is extremely dangerous behaviour.
"We would just implore people to ensure that when riding motorbikes that they have all the proper safety equipment, they are properly licensed, these bikes are registered.
"The public streets are no place for trail bikes, particularly for trail bikes with young people at the controls."
Anybody with information is asked to phone police on 131 444.
Dashcam footage can be uploaded to the online portal at: https://www.police.tas.gov.au/what-we-do/traffic-policing/report/. Please quote ESCAD number 000334-29022024.
Witnesses are also able to report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestopperstas.com.au.
