The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Rampant hyprocrisy': Tucker claims new policy will destroy jobs

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated February 29 2024 - 5:30pm, first published 5:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent candidate for Lyons John Tucker. Picture by Paul Scambler
Independent candidate for Lyons John Tucker. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Liberal government has promised to expand Tasmania's logging industry if re-elected, but not everyone is happy about it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.