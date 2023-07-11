The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Government 'failing' forestry companies, Tucker says

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated July 12 2023 - 11:56am, first published July 11 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent John Tucker has said the Tasmanian Government has failed to protect intrastate native forest contractors from predatory Victorian contractors.
Independent John Tucker has said the Tasmanian Government has failed to protect intrastate native forest contractors from predatory Victorian contractors.

Liberal-turned-independent John Tucker has accused his former colleague, Resources Minister Felix Ellis, of failing to tackle "predatory pricing" from Victorian companies seeking to enter Tasmania's native forests market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.