Liberal-turned-independent John Tucker has accused his former colleague, Resources Minister Felix Ellis, of failing to tackle "predatory pricing" from Victorian companies seeking to enter Tasmania's native forests market.
Tasmanian timber contractor T.P Bennett and Sons recently lost out on a contract with Sustainable Timber Tasmania it had filled at short notice in favour of a Victorian company.
The company's business manager Tammy Price said Victorian companies could afford to undercut Tasmanian contractors as they were beneficiaries of payouts to exit the native forest sector interstate.
Mr Tucker in parliamentary Question Time in May asked Mr Ellis what he was doing to ensure Tasmanian contractors were shielded from the Victorian Government's decision to end native forest harvesting by January 1.
On Tuesday, he said the government and Mr Ellis had failed to act swiftly to ensure Tasmanian companies would not be impacted by the Victorian Government's decision.
"The inept response of Minister Ellis is not only disheartening, but also a stark display of incompetence," Mr Tucker said.
"Government inaction has afforded Victorian companies the time to undercut Tasmanian competitors and jeopardise an entire industry.
"Such a lackadaisical approach is unacceptable, especially considering the significant impact it has on the livelihoods of hardworking Tasmanians."
In response, Mr Ellis said he had asked Sustainable Timber Tasmania to provide urgent advice on how the Tasmanian Government could best support the state's forest industry following the Victorian Government's decision.
"Whilst I await this advice, STT will not release any further harvest and transport tenders," he said.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.