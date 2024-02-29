Luxury home 'Goorak' poised to break Launceston sale record

It might be the swishest home to ever hit the market in Launceston.
Perched beneath Windmill Hill among some of the city's most historic homes, 16 York Street is unassuming from the main road.
But a high-end transformation several years ago raised the heritage-listed, circa-1860s 'Goorak' to the utmost echelon of Launceston homes.
It is expected to break the $3.4 million benchmark set in 2021 by Glenfruin, an 1880s Brisbane Street mansion known for its palatial balconies overlooking City Park.
"It's an unbelievable house," said selling agent George Bushby, of Bushby Creese.
"It's the best house I've listed in Melbourne, Launceston or anywhere in my 15 years.
"For something so grand and close to town that's got views ... there's not too many homes like that in Launceston."
Believed to have been originally built for the Perrin family, the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home joins a rush of multimillion-dollar homes to hit the market in Launceston.
Ann Street's Torkington and a James Bennell-built home in Welman Street were both listed this year, while 24 High Street recently hit the market with a $2.5 million price tag.
High Street's Roselea and a five-bed Relbia acreage have sold for $1.6 million and $2.4 million respectively within the past month.
Mr Bushby said Goorak's high-end renovation put it in a class of its own.
"There's a lot of old homes around ... but a lot of them haven't had the high-end improvements," he said.
"To have something at the highest level is impressive. It's all north-facing, you've got views all over Launceston and the gardens are very stately, they're heritage-listed and the house is as well."
The renovations - led by Launceston architect Gillian Van Der Schans - are evident in most corners of the 1366 square metre property.
The kitchen and bathrooms have been overhauled inside, the latter fitted out with marble floors, benchtops and basins.
A modern glass extension opens out to a glamorous infinity pool and landscaped gardens.
Mr Bushby said local and interstate buyers had inspected the home during its first week on the market.
He said the home's owners, who are locals, did not have specific plans moving forward.
"I think for them it might be that they take on another [renovation] project at some stage," Mr Bushby said.
"They haven't really made any plans, but they enjoy that side of things in terms of renovations and the architectural and interior design and working with people.
"It's something they're very proud of and a passion they have."
The property is for sale via expressions of interest.
