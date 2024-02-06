Politician, brewer's Launceston mansion 'Torkington' listed for sale

A historic East Launceston mansion first owned by a state politician has returned to the market.
Torkington, formerly known as Fairview, once occupied a large plot on the corners of Canning and Welman Street, near St George's Square.
The home now sits on 1938 square metres, but retains all of its historic grandeur.
Its three storeys take in seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, multiple living spaces and many original features, while the stables have been converted into a one-bedroom unit.
Outside there are two heritage-listed sequoia trees believed to be 130 years old.
"This one's a really nice example of a Georgian mansion in Launceston," Knight Frank Launceston's Sam Woolcock said.
"It's one of the larger ones that's come up."
The property was first owned by one of Launceston's most fascinating characters, former politician and brewer John Scott.
After setting up the Tamar Brewery in the 1850s, he produced Launceston's first bottled beer in 1863.
Mr Scott became a Launceston councillor in 1861, served two years as mayor in 1867-68, and served the state as an MHA and MLC between 1865 and his death in 1890.
He began building the home at 54 Ann Street in 1867, and its construction attracted plenty of attention.
As Fairview neared completion in August 1870, the Cornwall Chronicle reported that the home was "one of the most prominent buildings in the town of Launceston".
"When all is completed, Mr Scott's new residence will be one of the handsomest in Tasmania," it concluded.
Mr Scott lived in the home for nearly 20 years before selling it to Richard Kingston, the maternal grandfather of aviation icon Charles Kingsford Smith.
The home was still making headlines in 2019 when an original brick fence at a nearby property was controversially demolished.
Five years later, it has joined a cluster of historically significant 1800s homes on the market.
Newstead House and Hatherley House are still for sale, while Rosemount sold in December for an undisclosed price.
"They're all similar type homes, but this one's got a lovely position which is going to be fairly highly sought after," Mr Woolcock said.
"The inquiry has been strong from interstate."
Torkington is for sale by expressions of interest. A price guide has not been disclosed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.