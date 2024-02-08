Bennell Row's finest: 160-year-old Launceston home for sale

A 160-year-old CBD home built by one of Launceston's most famous builders has been listed for sale.
The four-bedroom home at 1 Welman Street, Launceston, is the grandest of a row of seven homes known as Victoria Terrace.
James Bennell began work on the project in 1855 and completed number 1, the final home in the row, in 1861.
The property has lofty views over the city, Tamar River and Cataract Gorge, and has been "sympathetically refurbished" over the years.
Selling agent Dominic Romeo, of Circa Heritage and Lifestyle, said the home's listing would create excitement among property buffs.
"Bennell houses always attract huge interest from heritage property enthusiasts," Mr Romeo said.
"[That's] because of their spectacular position overlooking the entire city of Launceston, closeness to the CBD and historical and architectural importance."
A price guide has not been disclosed, however, Mr Romeo sold a smaller home at the opposite end of the row - number 13 - for $1.7 million in late 2023.
Considered one of Launceston's most prolific builders of the 19th century, Bennell arrived from England in 1834 and is known for building Hatherley House, Launceston Synagogue, and Charles Street's Bennell House.
A pathway joining Tamar Street and Welman Street is named 'Bennell Way' in his honour.
