Smith lands Bombers' vacant coaching spot as Cox-Goodyer departs

Adrian Smith will replace Brad Cox-Goodyer as head coach of State League club North Launceston.
With his predecessor departing after taking up a position with AFL Tasmania, Smith will replace him having been an assistant coach for the previous 12 years.
The Bombers stalwart coached their TSL development league side to a premiership in 2012.
Cox-Goodyer, who will stay at the club as a player for the final TSL season, said Smith's appointment made sense given the commitment that he had shown over more than a decade.
"He's been an assistant coach for a very long time and he's a life member through just purely doing that ... so it's reward for effort for him," Cox-Goodyer said.
"I look forward to playing under him and doing a bit there, so it's an exciting time."
He added that Smith has had an eye on the future as well as 2024, with the club preparing to move into the NTFA's Northern Premier League from next year onwards.
"He's also understanding of the movements that have happened with the team and where we're going to be playing football, so he's also planning how it looks in 2025 when it does go back to regionals," he said.
"It's good to have someone there that understands that and who can hopefully make that transition as smooth as possible."
While Cox-Goodyer's playing role means he will still be active with the Bombers, he reflected on a chapter which has closed.
"I look back on [coaching] with fond memories, and without the football club and the opportunities they gave me I wouldn't be where I am today," he said.
"They invested in me heavily when I was a captain to learn how to coach and they put me through coaching courses, and then when the coaching vacancy was there, they put full faith me and didn't even take applications.
"That faith is something I'll never forget and hopefully I've done justice to the position and repaid the faith, but it's one of those things where nothing lasts forever and opportunities arise and you can't say no.
"I've done that in the past and regretted it so it definitely wasn't going to happen this time."
