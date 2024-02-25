Sailors set out on the First Basin at the 2024 Soggy Bottom Regatta

Two pirates set sail on the waters of the First Basin Pool on Sunday: one paddled smoothly to the other end atop their vessel, the other sank immediately.
"I really smashed my competition," captain Kahlia Smith of Launceston said, looking over at her female opponent who was dressed not too unlike Captain Jack Sparrow, drawn-on moustache and all.
"And you know, she actually convinced me to sign up; that kind of makes it a bit sweeter to beat her."
Ms Smith - in her outrigger style boat and dressed in full pirate garb, lace shirt and bandana to boot - was one of more than 40 sailors taking part in this year's Soggy Bottom Regatta on February 25.
The annual Rotary Club charity event invites competitors to build and then battle in cardboard box boats of their own creation for both honour and for a good cause - all funds for the event head to two local charities: JCP Youth and Diabetes Australia in Tasmania.
"Anyone who attends can see for themselves how much entertainment the day provides but we're more pleased with the fundraising effort this year," said George Manifold, the event chair of the Rotary Club of Youngtown.
"It's packed here and there's so many smiles on everyone's faces."
For its 2024 edition, the regatta returned to First Basin for a second year-running, where across its three age divisions and the corporate, rotary challenge, and 'survivors race' brackets it drew a wide field of sea and land lubbers.
This year attracted everyone from young families to local radio hosts and politicians, including the likes of Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood and Labor MP Janie Finlay, while even Premier Jeremy Rockliff attended, though sadly did not hop aboard a ship, instead opting to signal a few race starts.
"It's a great day and I know that there were certainly a few capsized vessels to make everyone's day," Mr Manifold said.
"We couldn't be called the Soggy Bottom Regatta without them."
