A boatload of fun to be had at the Soggy Bottom Cardboard Box Regatta

The Soggy Bottom Cardboard Box Boat Regatta and Family Fun Day is returning for another year, and is a great way for locals to have fun while giving back to the community.
This is the second consecutive year that the regatta will be held at Cataract Gorge, First Basin pool. The event was held at Waverley Lake in previous years but moved due to poor water quality readings.
Soggy Bottom is presented by the Rotary Club of Youngtown and backed by Launceston City Council. It started in 2017 with the aim of raising funds for local charities while also providing people with a fun, family-friendly day out.
Event Chair of the Rotary Club of Youngtown George Manifold says that the task is "very possible to do" and only requires "cardboard and gaffer tape and imagination."
Though there will be a judging committee to decide whether boats are prize-appropriate, Mr Manifold says "Nobody will be denied the right to get the boat into the water and have a good time."
The regatta has three age divisions, a corporate race, a rotary challenge, and a 'survivors race' for all remaining boats. There are also plans to livestream the event on YouTube.
This year's organisers hope to raise funds for JCP Youth and Diabetes Australian in Tasmania, the same charities supported at last year's event.
"We try and make sure that young people are given everything to empower them to get on with life and do the best that they can," Mr Manifold said.
Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood said "We've been really proud of the work that the Soggy Bottom regatta has been doing and providing for our community."
"So whether you want to be involved with it on the day or whether you just come and have a look, there'll be hundreds of people here. It's got that really good festival vibe, and the best backdrop," Cr Garwood said.
The Council is hopeful for another "generous" day with regatta contestants and spectators coming to enjoy the scenery of Cataract Gorge, have fun, and give back to the community.
The regatta will be held on Sunday February, 25, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.