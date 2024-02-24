Greens will renegotiate AFL contract if in balance of power

The Tasmanian Greens want York Park as the home of Tasmania's AFL and AFLW teams and said if they take the balance of power, they will fight to renegotiate with the Tasmanian AFL team contract to make it happen.
The federally funded $130 million upgrade of UTAS Stadium will begin construction later this year, and is expected to finish in 2027.
The stadium was also recently signed over to Stadiums Tasmania by the City of Launceston council.
Tasmanian Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff said the Macquarie Point stadium in Hobart would "never get out of the water".
"We don't need $1 billion dollars to be spent in Hobart on a new stadium when we've got a fantastic one like York Park here," Dr Woodruff said.
"It's one of the best playing surfaces in the country. It needs an upgrade and we fully back the $130 million, which has already been approved to go towards fixing it up."
Despite the AFL's no stadium, no team policy, Dr Woodruff was confident they would be able to renegotiate the deal.
"We've got the backing of the Tasmanian people who say no to a billion dollar stadium," Dr Woodruff said.
"The AFL will renegotiate it; of course they don't want to because they got the sweetheart deal of the century.
"We'll be there fighting to make sure that the next government goes in hard to demand that this beautiful place, York Park, is the centre of football and have a clear pathway to a unity ticket for our team."
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson said the Greens were "taking Tasmanians for fools."
"It was only a few years ago that the Greens wanted to axe our support for the Hawthorn Football Club to play in Tasmania, leaving York Park a barren wasteland," Mr Ferguson said.
"The fact is, a Labor-Green-Lambie-Independent Coalition of Chaos would mean the end of elite level football in Tasmania, full stop."
Labor Leader Rebecca White said it had long been Labor's view that York Park played a vital role in hosting AFL matches.
"Our view is that Tasmania's team shouldn't depend on us building a new stadium in Hobart," Ms White said.
"We do have high quality venues both in the North and the South that have proven themselves over decades to be very good at hosting quality AFL games."
