Council votes on UTAS Stadium transfer, plans to seek 'prenuptial' next

A decision over the future of York Park, five years in the making, is one step closer.
City of Launceston councillors were divided as they voted on transferring the venue, currently branded as UTAS Stadium, to Stadiums Tasmania.
The matter came down to an 8-4 vote, and councillors Susie Cai, Joe Pentridge, George Razay and Tim Walker dissented.
Deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie said signing over the stadium meant Launceston would continue to reap the $30 million benefit of having the stadium, without the associated costs.
"I would argue that beyond the ownership of the Launceston City Council and being owned by Stadiums Tasmania ... it is still a community asset and very much a community asset," Cr McKenzie said.
"One of the things that I've stood very strong over my term as a councillor here is the heavy lifting Launceston City Council actually does for our region, and the opportunities we create for all of our region.
"A very small ratepayer base actually contributes a significant amount of money towards funding York Park."
He said the stadium was a valuable asset in monetary terms, but that was only possible thanks to state and federal investment and so handing the stadium over made sense.
Councillor Alan Harris also spoke in favour of the transfer, however he said the council needed to draft a "prenuptial" and set out explicit terms when it came time to write the terms sheet.
These included that the current users were not left at a financial disadvantage and that the City of Launceston was given the first option of buying the precinct back if Stadiums Tasmania decides to sell it off.
The third term put forward by Cr Harris was that, as the first council to sign over a stadium, the City of Launceston not be left at a disadvantage if other councils work out better deals with Stadiums Tasmania.
Councillor Razay said handing the stadium over to Stadiums Tasmania would put the North at a disadvantage compared to the South.
Cr Walker said he wanted more of a concrete agreement than the Memorandum of Understanding the council had signed regarding content at UTAS Stadium, and was also concerned a future government would favour Macquarie Point.
He also highlighted the issue of Elizabeth Gardens, also raised by community members, and felt the process was "rushed" given the unstable political climate.
Stadiums Tasmania will negotiate an agreement with the council about maintenance and make a commitment to preserving existing infrastructure at the gardens.
Cr Pentridge said he agreed "100 per cent" with Cr Walker, but went further and said his fellow councillors were following administrators "blindly".
"This whole thing was set up by the administration of this council, and those of us that support the administration blindly are the ones that support it," he said.
"This would not be a problem if the state government was neutral and represented all of us. History shows the state government has always favoured the capital city."
This was countered by councillor Danny Gibson who said the proposal, which arose from the York Park Future Directions Plan, was well-understood by councillors.
"That plan was endorsed by the elected representatives of the time," he said.
"The work of sharing that document with governments of all persuasions was enacted by the CEO of the time, the mayor of the time, the mayor who followed and no doubt the mayor that is in the chair now.
"That document and that desire for our council to fully realise the potential of the asset was what led to the government developing the concepts, the legislation that is contained ... in the Stadiums Tasmania Act 2022."
Although councillors voted in favour of the transfer, there are still several stages before Stadiums Tasmania takes ownership of York Park.
These include granting planning permits to subdivide the land, and a review of the site's exact dimensions by a surveyor.
Appeals against the decision at the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal will slow the process down, and Stadiums Tasmania is unable to take ownership of the site until these are resolved.
The terms sheet, which outlines the basic terms and conditions for the transfer agreement, will be voted on at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.