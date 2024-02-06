What will be UTAS Stadium redevelopments' impact on local sport?

The $130 million redevelopment of UTAS Stadium will begin construction late this year and is expected to finish in 2027.
With the planned end date to link up well with the timeline of Tasmania's AFL team - their first season is in 2028 - politicians and Stadiums Tasmania, the new owners of the precinct, joyously announced that the investment made would secure national-level sport in Launceston for years to come.
While the addition to capacity will be "minimal", Tasmania's Minister for Sport and Recreation, Nic Street, said the exact figure has not been finalised, instead the focus is on "patron experience", including an increase to accessible seating by 70 per cent.
But what will be the impact on local sport played at the venue while the works are ongoing?
Far from the first time that the stadium has been refreshed, the last update was in 2019 when the oval's turf was ripped up and replaced.
The timing of the works meant State League football side North Launceston, who are a main tenant of the ground, played their last three home games of the season at alternate venues, including the semi-final (at Windsor Park) and grand final against Lauderdale, which was played at Hobart's Blundstone Arena.
This time around the playing surface will remain intact, redevelopments made to the centre-west stand has left Bombers president Thane Brady concerned during a period of heavy transition for the club.
"York Park has been our home ground for over 100 years. The 50-year anniversary of the club facility our members built through volunteer labour will be celebrated by a wrecking ball attack smashing it to pieces," Brady said.
"It's not just an attack on bricks and mortar its a threat to our very existence."
Home to their office, memorabilia, gym, canteen and storage areas alongside their clubrooms, Brady highlighted the importance of the space in allowing the club to continue functioning.
"Its our home full of memories charged with emotions, good and bad, the highs and the disappointments, the clubroom was the venue that hosted it all," he said.
"For majority of stakeholders like me its all we have ever known. For half a century the clubrooms and the facilities below are inherently linked to our brand, it forms the fabric of the club, the iconic symbol.
"Funds are generated through the clubrooms to allow us to pay for the privilege of utilising UTAS Stadium."
Despite his concern, Brady said the approach from Stadiums Tasmania chief executive James Avery had been admirable and hoped his issues can be resolved by further talks about planning.
"James Avery has been respectful to our situation, and we appreciate his open communication approach," Brady continued.
"Until further development of facility plans are achieved at this time there are simply no answers to where we fit in past 2025.
"Over the past two decades as a necessity to pay for the facilities the club has transitioned into a business model focused on delivering food and beverage services for a range of events.
"The club has never sought a free ride and we are respectful of the [Stadium Tasmania's] aim of hosting more events.
"The club has capacity to ramp up our commercial operations to play a larger part in event management and services that would then cement our future at York Park.
"At the minute all we can do is stand ready for the next round of communication."
Another regular tenant of the ground formerly known as York Park is Cricket Tasmania Premier League side Greater Northern Raiders, while the Tasmanian Tigers and Hobart Hurricanes have also played sporadically in the state's north.
Asked whether Cricket Tasmania had been involved in the planning of the redevelopment, they said:
"Cricket Australia and Cricket Tasmania have participated in a number of sessions with the Department of State Growth, Stadiums Tasmania and the design team for the redevelopment project.
"During these sessions we have had the opportunity to provide input about cricket requirements and how to improve the functionality and operational efficiency of the stadium to ensure high-level cricket content can continue to be played at the stadium.
"We are pleased with the progress that has been made on the project scope and look forward to further engagement as the detailed design process progresses."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.