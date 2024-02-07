The Examinersport
We have a date! Find out when Tassie club, name, colours, logo are coming

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated February 8 2024 - 12:43pm, first published 9:18am
Tasmanian Devils' Talent League player Harrison McLeod at UTAS Stadium last season. The Devils nickname and Tassie map logo are among the favourites for the design. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Tasmanian Devils' Talent League player Harrison McLeod at UTAS Stadium last season. The Devils nickname and Tassie map logo are among the favourites for the design. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The Tasmania Football Club has confirmed it will be launching its club name, colours, logo and foundation jumper on March 18.

