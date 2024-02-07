We have a date! Find out when Tassie club, name, colours, logo are coming

The Tasmania Football Club has confirmed it will be launching its club name, colours, logo and foundation jumper on March 18.
"The club made a commitment to the Tasmanian community that the reveal would happen in March and we are thrilled to confirm that this will now take place on 18 March," said club executive director Kath McCann.
"The reveal will take place in multiple locations around Tasmania and the community will be invited to participate.
"It is a very significant milestone for the club and we are looking forward to sharing it with all Tasmanians and AFL fans all around the world."
McCann said more than 6000 Tasmanians completed a survey related to the club and there were community forums in the lead up to the decision.
More information on the reveal will be released in the coming weeks, including when memberships will go on sale and what other club initiatives are coming this year.
The Tassie club was granted a licence by the AFL in May last year with a new roofed stadium part of the conditions.
The club is getting set to enter the AFL in 2028 with a Rosny Parklands $70 million high performance centre planned to be ready in 2026.
Tasmania's Talent League boys' and girls' teams are called the Devils and wear the iconic map logo on their guernsey.
Some other names of the state's national teams include the Tigers (cricket and hockey), the JackJumpers (basketball) and Tasmania Wild (ANC netball).
The budding club just completed its nine community events across the state hosted by the likes of Richmond multiple-premiership player Jack Riewoldt and former AFLW player Abbey Green.
Launceston and Scottsdale Football Club hosted two of the Northern sessions.
