The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Targeted Police operation results in big money, drugs and firearms haul

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
February 23 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detective Inspector Nathan Johnston with firearms, cash and quantities of ice, cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis seized through targeted operations across the North. Picture by Paul Scambler
Detective Inspector Nathan Johnston with firearms, cash and quantities of ice, cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis seized through targeted operations across the North. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmania Police have seized 36 firearms, $45,000 in cash and quantities of ice, cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis during a 30-day targeted operation in the state's north.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.