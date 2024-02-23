Targeted Police operation results in big money, drugs and firearms haul

Tasmania Police have seized 36 firearms, $45,000 in cash and quantities of ice, cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis during a 30-day targeted operation in the state's north.
Northern Crime Investigation Department Detective Inspector Nathan Johnston said reducing firearm crime within the community was a priority.
"We understand the impact it holds, and it's a big focus for us to reduce the number of illegal firearms within our community," Detective Inspector Johnston said.
"This has been a focus for the whole Tasmanian Police Force as we understand the community's concerns.
The operation was a combined effort between the Northern Drugs and Firearms Unit, Criminal Investigation Branch and Taskforce Viper, which was reactivated in late 2023 to target repeat offenders and has been extremely successful.
During the 30-day operation, members of Northern Taskforce Viper arrested 45 people - a number of them previous offenders - charging them with more than 426 separate offences related to firearms, drugs, burglary, assault, stealing, and family violence.
Most of the firearms were seized during property searches.
Detective Inspector Johnston said while firearms were the main target of this operation, police were taking drug matters no less seriously.
"We also know drugs and illegal firearms often go hand in hand, and that is why we will continue to target anyone seeking to profit by selling harmful and highly addictive drugs to Tasmanians," he said.
"We're concerned about illicit substances in the community and especially people who are dealing. So once again, we want you to know that we will target you."
Detective Inspector Johnston also encouraged anyone in possession of illegal or homemade firearms to hand them over to police.
"Tasmania is the only jurisdiction with a permanent firearms amnesty - this allows people with unregistered, unwanted firearms to hand them in without fear of prosecution," he said.
"There are no penalties associated with surrendering firearms during an amnesty regardless of how they may have come into people's possession."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.