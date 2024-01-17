Viper bites as police taskforce recovers more than $20,000 in stolen property

A police taskforce cracking down on repeat offenders has recovered more than $27,000 in stolen goods and laid more than 180 charges against 33 people.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Officers belonging to Taskforce Viper searched a property in Launceston's northern suburbs on January 15, where they found "a significant amount" of stolen items.
A 35-year-old Mayfield man was subsequently arrested.
He has since appeared at Launceston Magistrates Court on burglary, stealing and possessing stolen property charges.
Police said they had identified a majority of the victims, and returned their property.
Detective Acting Inspector Aleena Crack said Taskforce Viper had hit the ground running, nearly doubling the number of recidivist offenders intercepted by police in less than two weeks.
On January 5, police reported the taskforce had charged 18 people with 80 separate offences since it recommenced operations through the Launceston CBD in December 2023.
Detective Acting Inspector Crack said officers were committed to bringing repeat offenders to justice.
"This taskforce is designed to target known recidivist offenders, and the proactive work of our taskforce members has resulted in a significant number of charges," she said.
"We know recidivist offenders may be responsible for multiple offences, and our aim is to reduce that high volume offending.
"We will continue to do everything we can to keep the community safe and prevent and detect crime, but we also need the community's help."
Taskforce Viper was previously established in January 2023, and over a two-month span the six-member group charged 103 people with 430 offences.
These included drink and drug driving, fraud and aggravated carjacking.
Anybody with information for police can phone 131 444, or contact Crime Stoppers Tasmania anonymously at crimestopperstas.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.