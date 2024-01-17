The Examiner
Viper bites as police taskforce recovers more than $20,000 in stolen property

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
January 17 2024 - 3:00pm
Constable Taylor Hay and Constable Paige Croon at Launceston Police Station, with bikes that were recovered along with other stolen items as part of Taskforce Viper activities. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Constable Taylor Hay and Constable Paige Croon at Launceston Police Station, with bikes that were recovered along with other stolen items as part of Taskforce Viper activities. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A police taskforce cracking down on repeat offenders has recovered more than $27,000 in stolen goods and laid more than 180 charges against 33 people.

