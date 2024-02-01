'We will catch you': Taskforce operations extended after $70,000 haul

There is no end in sight for Tasmania Police's Taskforce Viper, which has recovered more than $70,000 in stolen property and charged another 11 people since mid-January.
Detective Acting Inspector Aleena Crack said the taskforce, which was reactivated late 2023 and targeted repeat offenders, would continue operations indefinitely.
"We've got a great result," Acting Inspector Crack said.
"We don't have a close date for the taskforce at the moment, if we're going to continue to get these results and continue to provide this kind of community service we're going to keep doing it.
"If you are out there committing crime, we will find you, we will catch you and we're going to get the property that you've stolen back."
She said it was a small number of individuals that was responsible for a high volume of crimes across Launceston.
As of February 1 the taskforce charged 44 people with 258 separate offences.
Just over two weeks ago, this stood at 33 people charged with 180 offences and a raid at Mowbray had recovered stolen property worth $27,000.
The additional property, which included stolen firearms, had been recovered after searches of more than 20 properties and cars across the Launceston area and brought the total value to more than $97,000.
Of the 258 charges, more than a quarter - 27 per cent - related to stealing according to police.
Another 16 per cent were firearms charges, and 13 per cent related to drug offences.
Acting Inspector Crack said as police continued their crackdown the public needed to step up and help police by providing information.
"We're happy to put in the time and we're going to chase those offenders," she said.
"What we do need though, and what we ask for is community support.
"If you see something, say something, give us a call and let us know. That's how we get together and find your property and catch these recidivist offenders."
Anyone with information that may assist Taskforce Viper should phone police on 131 444 or submit information to Crime Stoppers Tasmania anonymously via crimestopperstas.com.au.
