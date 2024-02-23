The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/cycling
Good News

Tassie track cyclists for 'world cup' as Olympics draw near

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
February 23 2024 - 3:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Olympic hopefuls Felicity Wilson-Haffenden and Josh Duffy have been selected for Australia at the upcoming UCI track nations cup. Picture by Paul Scambler
Tasmanian Olympic hopefuls Felicity Wilson-Haffenden and Josh Duffy have been selected for Australia at the upcoming UCI track nations cup. Picture by Paul Scambler

Felicity Wilson-Haffenden and Josh Duffy are preparing to compete against the best in the world in what could be an Olympic qualifier in Hong Kong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cycling

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.