'Really special': Perth cyclist on track for Paris after Australia podiums

Perth's Georgia Baker has delivered medals for Australia in the first two days of the UCI Track Nations Cup in Adelaide.
On Friday, the triple Commonwealth Games champion competed for Australia A alongside Alexandra Manly, Sophie Edwards and Maeve Plouffe in the team pursuit.
After narrowly missing out on the gold final, the foursome proved too strong for Canada despite trailing after 3000-metres.
A lightning finish for the Australians meant they finished with a time of 4:14.565 minutes, more than a second ahead of their North American counterparts.
Baker reflected on the result with pride in front of a wave of Aussie support.
"I think we're happy. It's nice racing in front of home crowds in Adelaide but I think we learnt lots as well and that was really important because it's our first big event in our preparation before Paris so I think the key for us was just to learn as much as we can and to bring it home strong," Baker said.
"We just had to empty the tank, so we left it all out there on the track so really happy to be on the podium tonight."
Teammate Edwards said it was really encouraging to medal despite Australia being the only country to put two teams out on the track.
"It was really special at this track nations cup that we could run two teams to really showcase the depth of talent that we've got here in Australia at the moment," Edwards said.
"It meant that we could also chop and change and try some different strategies, go on a couple different wheels and see what might work in the future.
"Look, big smile for a bronze medal but for where we are at the moment as a team I think it was really special to put together a ride like that and get on the podium."
On Saturday, the 2022 Tasmanian athlete of the year teamed up with Manly once again in the women's madison.
This time around the duo were able to go one better, trailing only Great Britain (by four points) as they finished with a silver medal.
Described as stifling conditions at the Adelaide Super-Drome, the pair once again demonstrated why they are considered one of the best madison pairings in the world as they smashed the final sprint to claim 10 of their 27 points and rocket up into second.
"It was a solid ride out there. It was really hot in the velodrome as well, but I thought we raced a pretty technically good race, and we learned a lot," Baker said.
"The main thing for us is a lot of our strong competitors are here, and so it's also learning how they race as well."
Manly added: "Also, how we felt on the gears, because that all goes into what we're going to choose to do at the Olympics."
With most of their points accumulated later in the 30-kilometre, 120-lap race, Manly and 29-year-old Baker reiterated the importance of the event in helping them prepare for the upcoming Paris Olympics.
"We're a team that (are) constantly doing the basics throughout the race, and you can see that we're still mentally switched on in the back half. So that's why you see us generally getting more points in the back half," Manly said.
"We really just tried to do everything that we know that can execute a good result and we did that in the final sprint," Baker said.
"Our goal was to be on the podium and we did that."
Baker finished the carnival by competing in the women's omnium on Sunday, which included scratch, tempo, elimination and points races.
