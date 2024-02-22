2024 election: The policies that could sway voters on March 23

Political parties have been announcing new policies on almost a daily basis in the run-up to the state election this March.
Labor announced an energy efficiency grant program for rentals and Liberal is promising half price bus fares for the next year while the Greens want to overhaul the state's environmental laws.
In our third day of on-street interviews, The Examiner asked residents if there were any policies that could sway their vote come election day.
The cost of living continues to rank as a top concern for many voters such as Leah McCrostie.
"I would suggest a cap on rental prices and to allow pets into rental properties without any dramas," she said.
Launceston woman Jessie Pengelly echoed a similar sentiment.
"Lowering fuel prices would be great. Lowering the cost of living if it's even possible," she said.
Bron Elmer said there needed to be more car parks around Launceston.
"Not for shopping, but for people who actually work down on George Street. There's no parking there at all after eight o'clock," she said.
While this is generally a council issue, the Liberal Party have promised a new bus service for the city in an attempt to alleviate the problem.
Although the election is still 30 days away, some people have already made up their minds.
George Town man Vince Davis has been a Labor voter all his life and that's not about to change.
"I know a lot of the Liberal politicians. I like them but I just don't agree with all their policies," he said.
While Mr Davis acknowledged that Labor hadn't released many policies at this stage, he'll be voting for them regardless.
Annette Thomas from Launceston was similarly adamant in her position.
"From past history of the performance of the state, I have decided who I'm already going to vote for," she said.
