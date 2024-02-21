Liberals promise $32m for Park and Rides, new bus exchange in Launceston

A re-elected majority Liberal Government will invest $32 million over four years to build three new Park and Ride facilities as well as central bus interchange to replace the Cornwall Square exchange in Launceston.
Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said the three Park and Rides will be earmarked for Legana/West Tamar, Kings Meadows/Youngtown, and East Tamar/northern suburbs.
"Park and Rides have proven highly effective in the south, providing commuters with a comfortable and easy alternative to driving their car into the city centre. Now it's the North's turn," Mr Ferguson said.
The Liberals also promised to build a new central bus interchange, after the private owners of the previous Cornwall Square interchange declined to renew the tenancy.
"This impacted multiple bus operators, including Kinetic and Calow's Coaches - who operate the intercity, east coast and Mole Creek services," Mr Ferguson said.
An interim site at Charles Street has been operating since the closure of Cornwall Square last year.
"The Tasmanian Liberals recognise this is unsuitable in the long term. That's why we will invest in a new location in Launceston for these services, providing an indoor area, toilets, luggage storage, ticket sales and customer support," Mr Ferguson said.
