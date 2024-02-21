Liberals promise half price bus fares - but only for a year

A re-elected Liberal majority government would halve Metro and rural bus ticket prices for a year from June, Premier Jeremy Rockliff said.
Under the $14 million proposal, Tasmanian travellers would pay half price for tickets on all Metro buses, rural and regional bus routes and Derwent ferries for 12 months.
"This will make a real hip-pocket difference to hundreds of thousands of Tasmanians," Mr Rockliff said.
"Under our commitment, a typical Metro fare will halve from $3.50 to $1.75, he said.
"That saving is even bigger for regional Tasmanians. The bus fare from Smithton to Burnie halves from $16 to $8 and Hobart to Huonville goes down to just $4.40."
A Metro bus traveller in Launceston or Burnie would also see daily ticket prices halved, saving $17.50 per week.
The one-year ticket price bonanza will cost taxpayers $14 million to deliver.
Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said the measure would also encourage more people to use public transport for the first time, reducing congestion on roads and cutting carbon emissions.
"Every person who takes a bus is potentially a vehicle off the road network, whether that's on the Tasman Bridge or Wellington St in Launceston,'' Mr Ferguson said.
He also said the much delayed common ticketing system would be introduced later this year.
This system will enable one transaction per passenger travelling between rural areas and the Metro network.
It will also feature real-time monitoring of bus services, enabling passengers to track bus arrival times, giving them more time at home and less time waiting at the bus stop.
Greens transport spokesman Vica Bayley welcomed the decision to reduce the cost of public transport, but said the plan was a "half measure".
"While this announcement is a big step forward ... it also doesn't go far enough, and we need to see both major parties commit to making public transport completely free," he said.
He noted that the Greens have been advocating for free bus fares for years.
"The Greens in balance of power ... will be fighting to go the whole way and making it free, rather than pursuing half-measures."
Mr Ferguson also promised to improve the reliability of Metro services, which have been hit over the past year, especially in the South, with regular route closures and cancellations.
"We know that Metro Tasmania has struggled to deliver all its services due to a lack of drivers," Mr Ferguson said.
"That's why we've already committed $8.1 million as a support package to overcome this shortage and we will secure network and timetable efficiencies to restore service delivery."
The government plans to invest $15 million over four years to improve Metro service delivery.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.