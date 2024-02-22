Love the Liberal's pets and rental property policy but it won't save them

Imagine if most of the semi trailers had their trailers driven onto flat rail cars and taken off at their destinations, then re-loaded with freight back on for the return trip, no more car carriers or log trucks on our roads, this is not rocket science it works and has been done for generations on the mainland, including passengers, and the trains are up to 1.6km long. There could be stops at historic places for short breaks during daylight hours, similar to the Ghan in South Australia. Roadworks would be at least halved, less accidents and hopefully deaths, driven by a reduction in road traffic. The same could be done with motor vehicles of locals and tourists alike. In a way it would be a system similar to the Spirit Ships, the rail system would save millions of dollars, providing the government doesn't use it as a cash cow like the Hydro. A lot better idea than a stadium down south, this proposal will work. Someone requested a "thinking outside the box", well here is one idea.