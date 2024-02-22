The Examiner
Love the Liberal's pets and rental property policy but it won't save them

February 22 2024 - 2:13pm
ABSOLUTELY loving the Liberal's new policy on pets and rental properties. But where are the houses to rent? What is this Government going to do about the housing crisis that they haven't done already over the last 10 years?

