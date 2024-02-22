Love the Liberal's pets and rental property policy but it won't save them

ABSOLUTELY loving the Liberal's new policy on pets and rental properties. But where are the houses to rent? What is this Government going to do about the housing crisis that they haven't done already over the last 10 years?
It's hard to trust this Government with all the many unfulfilled promises. It's time for a change in leadership. The current Government needs a time out to reconsider how they go about looking after our community and beautiful state of Tasmania.
Don't be fooled by politicians photographed with cute fur babies.
Anne-Marie Loader, Westbury
Imagine if most of the semi trailers had their trailers driven onto flat rail cars and taken off at their destinations, then re-loaded with freight back on for the return trip, no more car carriers or log trucks on our roads, this is not rocket science it works and has been done for generations on the mainland, including passengers, and the trains are up to 1.6km long. There could be stops at historic places for short breaks during daylight hours, similar to the Ghan in South Australia. Roadworks would be at least halved, less accidents and hopefully deaths, driven by a reduction in road traffic. The same could be done with motor vehicles of locals and tourists alike. In a way it would be a system similar to the Spirit Ships, the rail system would save millions of dollars, providing the government doesn't use it as a cash cow like the Hydro. A lot better idea than a stadium down south, this proposal will work. Someone requested a "thinking outside the box", well here is one idea.
Richard Cooke, Invermay
WOULD you trust any State MP to look after your pet? No? Why let them look after our State?
B Campbell, Blackmans Bay
IT WOULD appear that Coles supermarket checkouts are fast heading the way of petrol service stations in days gone by, namely providing little or no service with do-it-all-yourself.
After finishing a modest shop at the Kings Meadows Coles I headed towards a checkout to pay.
I passed four or five of what used to pass for normal checkouts but each of which were closed with a little cardboard sign imploring the hapless shopper to "allow us (Coles) to help you at another checkout".
It turned out that there were no other such checkouts but rather a bewildering number of the latest self-service checkouts busy with what surely were satisfied customers.
The reason for this dramatic change seemed clear.
I counted just two supermarket employees ('team members') who were supervising at that time fully fourteen self-serve checkouts that were in active use so clearly a jobs and cost-cutting measure.
The days of check-out 'chicks' and 'chaps' and their jobs would certainly seem numbered as Coles checkout service is clearly checking out.
Andrew Jackson, Kings Meadows
I HAVE instructed the agent managing a rental property for me to draw up a lease in the name of the two canines, Rocky and Wheeler and the pussycat Fergy who all reside there.
A clause will be inserted for the pets to decide by a simple majority if their human owners can cohabit.
I have asked the agent to inform me of the decision as I understand it is binding on me.
Graeme Neilson, George Town
THE media and their "experts" have regretfully concluded that they should have let CoViD rip harder in schools from the start.
This virus literally fuses brain cells together, leading to significant cognitive decline, and their biggest concern on learning outcomes is a few months of partial school closures and at home learning from several years ago.
And simultaneous articles puzzle over the teacher shortage. Safety of staff in the era before vaccines were available is not even mentioned. And the panel does not seem to have been provided current data on transmission in schools, just the 2020 mantra that kids don't transmit.
Wait till they start reckoning with hundreds of thousands of children with permanent disabilities including brain damage and heart disease from CoViD.
James Newton, Newstead
HERE we go again picking media celebrities for state elections. The last two haven't been a raging success.
Michael Robinson, Beauty Point
