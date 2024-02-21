2024 election: Tasmanians consider minor parties over Liberal and Labor

With the state election just 31 days away, Liberal and Labor have continued to trade insults in a bid to form majority government.
Minor parties such as the Greens and the Jacqui Lambie Network along with independent candidates will be looking to attract jaded voters who are tired of the bickering.
In our second day of on the street interviews, we asked the public if they were considering these minor parties this election season over Liberal and Labor.
Launceston resident Phil Beeston said modern politics wasn't as straightforward as it once was.
"I think our community year on year has become more disenfranchised with what the major parties offer," he said.
Isabele Brown was considering voting for the minor parties more than ever before.
"I like some of the policies that they have and want them to challenge some of the bigger parties who are able to dominate," she said.
Last election, Ms Brown was focused on voting for a party that could form majority government.
"Whereas this election I'm less concerned about that, [instead I'm] wanting other people in there to rock the boat and challenge them a bit," she said.
Although Shearwater man James Lucas admitted he "hadn't given the election a moment's thought yet", he was still open to the minor parties.
"I think it's time for a bit of a change in the guard and maybe we need some fresh blood in there to shake it up a little bit," he said.
Undecided voter Janice Wardlaw began looking into smaller groups since the Liberal Party came to power in 2014.
"They seem to make all these promises and never follow up," she said.
"I don't think this government's done very much."
Ms Wardlaw said she was disappointed by the government's push to build a stadium when the funding should be going to health and education.
Anita Swan said some of the smaller groups were more in touch with the people than the larger parties.
Irene Taylor agreed, adding that minor parties played an important role in balancing the assembly floor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.