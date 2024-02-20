2024 election: The issues Tasmanians want candidates to focus on

With the Liberal Party announcing its remaining candidates yesterday, it's safe to say the election season is in full swing.
While old and new faces begin their campaigns for office, we hit the streets to see what Tasmanians thought parties should be most focused on.
Underwood man Anthony Jensen said the largest issue for him was the economy.
"Everyone's struggling to make ends meet and the cost of living's so high," he said.
Hayley Chirichiello from Launceston echoed a similar sentiment.
"I feel like the cost of living is probably the most important thing," she said.
"We're really struggling at the moment, being a young family with a mortgage and groceries."
Jillian Hill from Riverside highlighted the importance of opening up career opportunities.
"Health and education, I think are the top priorities," she said.
Ulverstone mum Melinda Colgan said unemployment was a major concern.
"We've got people that are living below our poverty line and I think that we need to band together and possibly help each other out a little bit more than what we do," she said.
Ms Colgan added that the government should pay more attention to the community's concerns.
"They really need to hear what the people need and what they want," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.