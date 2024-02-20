'My decision was personal': Labor slams Liberal 'anti-vaxxer' candidate

State Labor has slammed a Liberal Party Bass candidate as an "anti-vaxxer", and has called on Premier Jeremy Rockliff to review the appointment.
Dr Julie Sladden was forced to close down her Legana practice in 2022 after refusing to be vaccinated during the pandemic.
The state government introduced mandatory vaccines for health professionals from November 2021.
In a recent interview online, Dr Sladden said her decision not to receive a COVID-19 vaccination was a personal one.
"I also had a very strong ethical opposition to the mandates," she said during a recent interview published online.
She said the mandates rode roughshod over the "informed consent" of thousands of Tasmanians, referring to the concept that patients can only legitimately agree to receive treatments if they are fully informed of the consequences.
"Questions were not allowed, and when that happens, it should send alarm bells ringing," she said.
"I wasn't even allowed to do telehealth, which is absolutely ridiculous."
In a letter to the Examiner in June 2022, Dr Sladden wrote that Tasmanians were living in an autocracy "with an unelected and unaccountable public health bureaucrat in charge, not the elected government".
She voiced concern over the powers provided to health bureaucrats during public health emergencies.
"The emergency powers must stop. The Tasmanian Public Health Act must be rewritten to protect our democracy in the event of any future ''health emergency.''"
She has since been elected as a councillor for West Tamar Council, and has also written extensively on the subject of vaccines and consent.
Advocates of the vaccine policies, including Public Health Director Dr Mark Veitch, have previously argued that non-vaccinated people pose a health risk and undermine the efforts of others that choose to take the jab.
Labor Franklin candidate Dean Winter said Dr Sladden's appointment by a former Health Minister was "disgraceful".
"What we've seen is evidence that Ms Sladden is an anti-vaxxer and that she was actively encouraging Tasmanians not to get vaccinated during COVID-19," Mr Winter said.
"I think its a disgraceful preselection and he should immediately review that decision."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the Liberal Party was a "broad church", with people from a diverse range of viewpoints.
"We represent a range of views, reflective of the Tasmanian community," he said.
"Ms Sladden is a highly respected medical professional and I am excited to have her as part of my Liberal team."
Mr Winter also criticised other new Liberal candidates, including Franklin candidate Aldo Antolli, who he accused of being a "climate science denier".
