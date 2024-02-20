From golf day to all-in training: How St Pats' women's team is changing club

They are yet to play their first game but St Pats are already feeling the cultural impact of their women's team.
Hosting their annual golf day last Friday, a long-time volunteer was unable to drive the beer cart.
Enter women's team members Cayley Quill and Jorja Parker, who took the reins and delivered the players' refreshments.
"The two young girls have already put their hands up and said 'we definitely want to be involved in the golf day next year', so it's little things but big things will grow from that," men's coach Lenny Towns said.
"We're looking at getting the girls in on our functions, we've got our first trip up to our sponsors on Thursday night and we're doing that as a whole club, not just an individual team - so that's pretty exciting for a small community club like ours."
President Ian McCallum added: "You can just tell around the place, there's a lot of energy.
"Given our turnover of men's players, it's a real plus to have them at the club."
It is not just the women's team enjoying being a part of St Pats - the men are loving having them around as well.
Callum Harrison, who is entering his third season at the Saints, said "the more the merrier when it comes to [people at] footy clubs".
"It just brings that real view of fun and excitement," he said.
"It brings heaps of banter and I think the women are probably a bit harsher on the men than the other way around.
"It's awesome to have a women's team in the comp now and we are fielding all the sides available in the NTFA competition so it's massive for St Pats moving forward into the future."
The Saints are also looking good on the field, with 23 players registered for the upcoming season.
Linking with the Prospect Hawks' junior club, the Saints have tapped into the region - with inaugural coach Roger Menzie excited by what his side can produce.
"I don't think other clubs realise what we're going to be like to play against," he said.
"I think we're going to be pretty tough to beat - some of the girls we've got are pretty solid girls and they like to get the hard-ball."
One of those players, Naomi Hassell, is chomping at the bit to be part of the inaugural team.
"It's really exciting to be part of the first team and help set the team up and the direction of the team as well," she said.
The Saints play their first match on April 20 as a part of the NTFAW's gala day at Scottsdale, featuring all seven matches across the league's two divisions.
They'll face Longford at 11.30am, with their first home game to be on Saturday, May 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.