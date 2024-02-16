The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football
Breaking

NTFA fixture released: St Pats cleared for inaugural women's team

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated February 16 2024 - 1:41pm, first published 12:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston's Jay Blackberry and Rocherlea's Jordan Cousens will go head-to-head in round one this NTFA premier season. Picture by Paul Scambler
South Launceston's Jay Blackberry and Rocherlea's Jordan Cousens will go head-to-head in round one this NTFA premier season. Picture by Paul Scambler

Saturday, April 6, marks the resumption of NTFA football after the association announced the fixtures for all four divisions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.