NTFA fixture released: St Pats cleared for inaugural women's team

Saturday, April 6, marks the resumption of NTFA football after the association announced the fixtures for all four divisions.
At least for the men anyway, while the women's season begins with a bang on April 20 as Scottsdale host the women's gala day.
The occasion will be a special day for St Pats, who will play Longford in their inaugural women's match after being confirmed as the eighth team in NTFAW division one and the 14th team across the two leagues.
In the NTFAW premier, grand finalists Bridgenorth taking on preliminary finalists Old Scotch shapes up as the first blockbuster of the season.
Back to the men, and NTFA premier kicks off with a round one clash sure to bring fireworks as Rocherlea and South Launceston reacquaint themselves following last year's preliminary final.
While for NTFA division one, St Pats will host Old Launcestonians at Prospect Park, which is used as the umpires' home base.
Below are the full fixture lists of each division:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.