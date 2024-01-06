Enthusiastic Saints building toward club's NTFAW debut

St Pats' inaugural women's team already has an established feel about them.
Ahead of their maiden NTFAW season, the club has 24 players on their list with a mix of first-timers and experienced footballers coming in from other clubs.
They've also enjoyed the benefit of St Pats' link with Prospect Hawks, a junior football club which has developed their fair share of talented female players.
Paired with the exuberance and knowledge of coach Roger Menzie, the Saints are in a better position than most during their first pre-season.
"It's been really good. The vibes have actually been really positive for the girls and they seem to gel really well together," Menzie said.
While Menzie's Dennis Denuto impression explains some of the atmosphere around the squad, he added that there has been a concentrated effort to bring them together.
The group's chemistry, added with plenty of ability among the players means Menzie has set some lofty ambitions for a club in its first season.
"I think we're going to shock a few people actually to be honest, because if we get the right players available on the first game, I think we're going to be pretty good," he said.
"If we can win half our games this year, we'll be very, very proud about that, as long as we get a couple of wins on the board, I'll be over the moon."
Menzie, who was previously a runner with the Saints and a former coach of Bridgenorth's reserves, was thrilled to be in his new role and revealed that he has had conversations with the Parrots' president and women's coach Bobby Beams.
He said Beams has been one of many who had been supportive since taking up the position and added he would do the same for his players.
"This year is a trial period for all of us and we've got to enjoy the football to get success and that's what I've said to them," he said.
"We probably won't win as many games as we want, but as long as we're enjoying what we're doing that's the main thing, having fun playing football."
While the squad will be given every opportunity to develop, Menzie saw his role as one of an instructor above all else.
"For the first year it's more about instructing because some of the girls haven't got the experience, even kicking a football at this stage," he said.
"It's about guiding them in the right direction, slowing them down, don't rush just get to learn how to kick and be first to the ball.
"That's all I want them to do is get the ball, because if we've got the ball, the opposition hasn't got it, so that's what I've been drumming into them."
St Pats were given their provisional licence following the end of last year's football season and have become the 14th women's team in the NTFAW.
Sarah Brown is Menzie's assistant coach, while the club has appointed a new men's coach in Lenny Towns.
