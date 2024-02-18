Man released without charge as investigation into death continues

A man who was taken into custody after a suspected suspicious death at Bothwell has been released, Tasmania Police says.
Police said continued investigations into the death at Bothwell on February 17 resulted in the man being unconditionally released without charge.
"Further forensic testing is underway, the results of which may take some time to be determined," police said.
"Our thoughts remain with all those affected by this incident."
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with any information should contact police on 131 444 or report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestopperstas.com.au. You can do so anonymously.
If you or someone you know has been affected by this story, please call:
