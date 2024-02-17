The Examiner
Tasmanian election papers should include Mac Point stadium vote

By Letters to the Editor
February 18 2024 - 10:45am
Readers want to vote on the Macquarie Point stadium as part of the upcoming election.
LET US DECIDE

In the crucial weeks before the election, I wonder if sitting Premier Jeremy Rockliff has the balls to ask all Tasmanians if we want the Hobart stadium and the ongoing costs associated with this project?

