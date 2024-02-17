Tasmanian election papers should include Mac Point stadium vote

In the crucial weeks before the election, I wonder if sitting Premier Jeremy Rockliff has the balls to ask all Tasmanians if we want the Hobart stadium and the ongoing costs associated with this project?
We will all share the future financial burdens long after this and many other governments have been and gone.
How about it Jeremy - include a 'Yes or No' in the election.
Costs wouldn't change much, if at all, so that's not justification to disallow Tasmanians having their say on this contentious issue.
Let the people have their say.
Have a question included on the ballot papers for the March state election separate to whom you are voting for: 'Do you approve of a stadium built on the Derwent?'
An ideal opportunity for the voters to give their opinion.
The Premier has promised not to spend a cent more than $375 million on the stadium.
He also claims any additional money will be sought from private investors.
Many doubt the stadium can be built for $375 million.
If private investors are required, what income earning asset will they invest in?
Many doubt they will choose the stadium.
If Labor, The Greens and Jacqui Lambie Network sabotage our Tasmanian AFL team and stadium, this whole generation of children will never forget or forgive them.
Be it on your own heads!
I wholeheartedly agree with John Cheek from Longford (The Examiner, February 15) who says cat control legislation is not broad enough.
Cats should most definitely be kept inside at night as they are natural hunters and killers of all small defenceless native creatures, even if they are well fed.
I consider they should constrained during the day as well; their hunting antics are not restricted to the hours of darkness.
I have watched a cat in my garden hiding behind a Banksia in order to pounce on the bird taking nectar from the flowers.
A cat run should be mandatory for every cat owner. After all, dogs are not permitted to roam around all the the gardens in their neighbourhood.
There were two recent instances where alcohol slip-ups were mentioned on our evening news concerning footballers and a pollie. In both cases they blamed other factors causing their downfall that was filmed.
The case with the league footballers clearly shows a pushing and shoving match at a party where alcohol was clearly present. In their excuse no mention was made to the cause.
In the case of the politician prostrate on the pavement swearing into a phone, it was blamed on prescription drugs with a mixture of alcohol.
Clearly it shows him prostrate on the ground after failing or trying to sit on the flower box that was nearby.
Both cases mention of drinking as one the factors without owning up to being just a drunken episode, which is more believable and honest.
I read with interest about the lack of office space in Hobart's CBD.
UTAS have a number of vacant properties in the CBD.
Maybe they could sell them and turn their attention back to reinvigorating their Sandy Bay campus, which in turn could help appease the dearth of office space in the CBD.
More workers occupying CBD buildings would also provide much needed revenue for businesses.
I know 74 per cent of Hobart LGA voters who would be happy to see this happen.
