Rebecca White says Premier needs to 'have the balls' to call early election

Tasmanian Labor Leader Rebecca White said Premier Jeremy Rockliff should show he has "got the balls" to call an early election.
The prompt comes after Independent Lara Alexander said she would not accept the conditions of a new agreement with Premier Jeremy Rockliff. This decision will almost certainly lead to an early election.
Ms White said Labor was ready to go to polls.
"The only way to end the madness that is the Liberal government's instability is for there to be an election," Ms White said.
"It's clear that Jeremy Rockliff has lost control, and his weak leadership was the reason that two backbench members deserted him in the first place, citing concerns about integrity and transparency.
"He can try and blame them and say it's their fault if there's an early election, but the reality is we've heard that excuse last year with Elise Archer."
The premier wrote to Mrs Alexander and Independent John Tucker, both former Liberal backbenchers, on Thursday night following a meeting with the pair.
In separate letters, he expressed concerns about threats made by Mr Tucker last month that he would consider withdrawing confidence in the government should the government progress with its southern high-performance training centre for a Tasmanian AFL team and if his animal welfare demands were not met.
Under a new agreement, the pair must commit to confidence and supply in the government.
Unless the government agrees, they would not be able to support bills, bill amendments, or motions from Labor, the Greens, or other independents.
Ms White said Labor had been ready to fight this election since last year.
"I think Tasmanians are just fed up with the chaos of this Liberal government ever since last year," Ms White said.
"The speculation about an early election continues to go round and round."
