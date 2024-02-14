Promise to cap AFL stadium spend amid budget blowout concern

Premier Jeremy Rockliff is denying a budget blowout risk on the AFL stadium build by promising a $375 million cap on state capital expenditure.
To ensure this cap, he said any further renewal within the Macquarie Point precinct would be privately funded and developed.
His promise is made despite the government's obligation, as part of the AFL team contract, to pay any development and construction costs over the estimated stadium cost of $715 million.
"I recognise that this project is not everyone's cup of tea and that some Tasmanians would prefer that this money was spent in different areas," Mr Rockliff said.
"This decision will ensure that the Macquarie Point Multipurpose Stadium is constructed at a price the Tasmanian government can afford while also securing our AFL dream."
Mr Rockliff's cap commitment was delivered amid political and community concerns that the stadium and its associated costs could burn up to $1 billion in Tasmanian taxpayers and follows his government's admissions that inflation and supply chain issues could raise costs.
It also came with a swing at Paul Lennon's "proposed but unproven" alternative stadium project that capped state funding at $750 million with additional funding covered by private investors.
He said there was potential for taxpayers to wear the $2.3 billion cost of that proposal.
"What it has shown is that, as we have always said, there will be private sector interest in the Macquarie Point development, and we will explore the best option to secure it," Mr Rockliff said.
The state government committed $460 million to the stadium build, which includes $85 million to be raised from loans on land sales and leases in the area, with the federal government to supply a capped $240 million, and AFL to supply no more than $15 million.
The federal funding is contracted to be spent on "urban renewal" and "stadium".
An additional minimum $40 million of state dollars was committed to the AFL team's training facility, and the state budget has allocated $60 million to this purpose.
The government is also responsible for initial development costs of the stadium and training facility, such as concept designs and land purchases.
Mr Rockliff said the state would not provide funding for anything else at Macquarie Point that fell outside of the stadium's development and construction, which instead would be private development.
"I ... understand that there are concerns in the community that the final cost of the stadium could significantly increase, leaving Tasmanian taxpayers with a large, unbudgeted bill," he said.
"Along with the Macquarie Point Development Corporation and Stadiums Tasmania, we will open private-sector investment options for the Macquarie Point Precinct to ensure the Government's contribution to the project is capped."
