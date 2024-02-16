A one stop health hub: Emerge Allied Health realises long-term vision

A long-term vision from Emerge Allied Health was realised this week with the opening of their new co-located health hub at QV Tower.
The private health practice comprises psychologists, speech pathologists, physiotherapists, and others specialising in early intervention for children and young people in the North.
Clinical psychologist Lyndsay Quarmby said the idea behind the hub was to give more options for families, as well as reduce their barriers to access.
"We partner with a lot of other local services in the early years within the community, so that we can work alongside them to access families," Dr Quarmby said.
"Having services under the one roof not only allows us to do great work with kids, but also makes it much easier for families."
"We can offer a big range of group programs for children and families, we have a training room for the early years workforce to share, and give more collaborative care to children with disabilities and additional needs."
She said families who had children with additional needs already faced barriers in finding support, accessing support and navigating the health care system.
"I also think for regional areas broadly, you have greater barriers to getting appointments and there's longer wait times," she said.
Last year Emerge Allied Health supported around 400 children, and Dr Quarmby said this space would allow them to expand on the work already done.
"It will probably allow us to have greater training opportunities for allied health professionals that are coming through," Dr Quarmby said.
"So then hopefully they will stay and work in Tasmania, which then only increases service and options for families."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.