The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

1994 penny farthing champ can't keep away from Evandale

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
February 15 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Evandale Penny Farthing and Village Fair ambassador Brett Richardson and president Carol Potter. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Evandale Penny Farthing and Village Fair ambassador Brett Richardson and president Carol Potter. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Brett Richardson only lasted a year living in Evandale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.