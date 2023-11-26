All kitled out at Evandale's Verandah Music Festival

Sunday in Evandale may have looked strange to an outsider: harp music fluttered onto the main street from an avenue while, down the road, a kilted man outside a church strummed a ukulele version of The Proclaimers' 500 Miles.
But what might have been peculiar on any other day in the small town of 2000 was actually just par for the course at the annual Verandah Music Festival.
The two-day event featured everything from blues and folk to jazz, country, rock, classical and pop in its fourth outing of showcasing Evandale's architectural marvels alongside professional musicians.
Amongst those musos was the "international flavour" of the kilted Graeme McColgan, the lead of Scotsman, who pleased the crowds at the boutique festival on November 26.
"What we've found playing in Tasmania is that they have a taste for everything with music," said McColgan, who now lives in Sydney but was born in Scotland.
"Over there in Sydney it's all rock and roll and fight, but here it's this lovely, beautiful part of the world. And you know, it reminds me of Scotland in the sun."
And like other bands at Verandah, Scotsman had its links to Evandale, too - another band member, Neil Gray, said the event was like a homecoming for him.
"My dad was the doctor in Evandale here in the '70s and '80s, and I was married in the church that we played in front of today," Gray said.
"That's the kind of stuff an event like this brings out."
The event has grown a reputation of being in the vein of "old-styles of music festivals" according to its organisers, who said this year's attendance had closed in on 1400 tickets.
"Some people have come for specific performers, but what we're finding is our best selling ticket is the two-day pass," Festival coordinator Jeff McClintock said.
"They're often here half an hour before the first act of the day right through to after the whole festival ends, dancing away into the night."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.