Statistics don't lie, but you've got to know how to interpret them.
Victorian Allister Campbell's last-place heat finish in Evandale's penny farthing championships may not look much on paper, but a beaming smile and the fact that he'd just completed his 12th event pointed to a simple truth.
Everyone - competitors, spectators, performers - is a winner when it comes to the biggest day on Evandale's calendar.
"If you're not smiling riding a penny farthing, there's something wrong," he said.
"The young guys coming through are really good too, they really embrace the spirit.
"They're really keen to have fun and do their best - it's not all about 'I'm going to beat you'."
The over-50s competitor learnt to ride with Tasmanian Jeff McClintock, who was running a penny farthing tour business at the time.
"He said come down, I'll try you out and if you're any good you can go in the race," he said.
"We had a go out here on a Friday - he's a very good teacher - and after 15 minutes he goes 'you're right'.
"I went in the novice race and nearly put it through the wall because I hadn't done much turning practise, [but] it was fine.
"I always wanted to ride a penny farthing, it's just one of those funny things in life. That and play the bagpipes - I haven't got to the bagpipes yet."
MORE SPORT: McSweyn helps Australia to bronze medal
An estimated crowd of 4000-plus packed Evandale's main streets on Saturday for a spectacular day of racing that was only soured by a crash in the over-50s race.
Ashleigh Walker, one of the 10-strong organising team, said the 40th anniversary event had been a great success.
"It was definitely one of our bigger events," she said.
"We had a great turnout ... and I think we've had riders from just about every state.
"We'll regroup in a couple of weeks and talk about things that can be improved from this year, we'll come back with some new things for next year to try and make it even better."
Mr Campbell labelled the championships a "jewel", and said the event could easily attract more interstate visitors with extra funding.
A government spokesperson said grants were available for community events.
"We encourage all event organisers to find out about government funding and grants they may be eligible for," the spokesperson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.