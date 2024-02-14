Tatchell taking open mind into dynamic coaching role as season approaches

If you enjoy grassroots football, you may have noticed prominent Launceston footy figure Will Tatchell has just taken on the role of AFL Tasmania's coach education and development lead.
Tatchell, well known for the Way Out on The Wing podcast, was at the NTJFA's inaugural Footy Fest on Sunday and provided insight into his year ahead.
He said it would be about having an open mind and starting conversations with coaches from Auskick all the way to State League.
Tatchell feels it will be a mix of coaches coming to him and him reaching out to them.
"There's a fair bit to learn in the role, I think it's pretty dynamic and engaging and arguably changing as it goes," he said.
"I think it will be a lot of conversations with coaches and finding out how we can support them, potentially in ways we haven't considered or thought about."
Tatchell, who will be based in the North, explained it would go beyond helping with skills and drills and highlighted the positive role coaches can have in people's lives.
"Where they stand in the community, but also in a football club, is they're higher up - from a teaching and learning component - than a lot of other people in the community, particularly when it's to do with juniors," he said.
"And they have the capacity to improve people outside of football."
Tatchell said he also wanted to be a sounding board for coaches with more nuanced issues such as connecting with the playing group or dealing with the club board.
He will also have a role in coaching courses and said the aim was to run a level two accreditation course in the backend of the season when possible.
More immediately, the plan in March is to meet with coaches and coach coordinators in each region and go through rule changes and their roles and responsibilities.
With the understanding the queries throughout the year will be unpredictable, Tatchell is going to be across as much as he can.
"I think the more I'm across everything, the more I can advise, help, assist and mentor our coaches," he said.
Tatchell, who was East Launceston Junior Football Club's coaching coordinator last year, who was awarded the 2023 National Community Coach of the Year.
Tatchell also previously coached at East as well as working with the NTJFA representative and Tasmania Devils programs.
