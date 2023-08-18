"I'm one person in a huge wheel that continues to turn and it doesn't do that without active volunteers on a weekly basis."
While Will Tatchell's name sits on the National AFL Community Coach of the Year award, he feels like it's one for "everyone in the football community".
Tatchell is the coaching coordinator at East Launceston Junior Football Club, having previously coached there as well as working with the NTJFA representative and Tasmania Devils programs.
Moving into the junior space after being a TSL premiership assistant coach at North Launceston under Zane Littlejohn, Tom Couch and Taylor Whitford - Tatchell's passion comes from wanting to see people improve.
"If young kids are struggling outside of football and you bring them into a team dynamic, even if it's just for an hour and a half or two hours on a Sunday, you try and get them going, let them forget about what's happening outside of that space and make sure they leave with a smile on their face," he said.
"I think that's one thing that I'm relatively good at, being able to laugh at myself on a relatively ongoing basis, so I can see the super fun side in life, rather than always a serious nature.
"I find real engagement in seeing this younger generation come through and actually seeing the development individually, but then noticing in 10-15 years where these players go on to play and the levels that they reach.
"That's probably the most rewarding thing, is seeing which country clubs these kids go to, which development squads they reach, where they proceed into the AFL and some of those boys have gone to that top level.
"It's quite rewarding to see them running out on the field on a weekend for AFL teams and knowing that you played a part in their development to get there."
Nominated for the award by East Launceston club president Josh Nast, Tatchell also wins a three-night AFL grand final package which includes a ticket and taking part in the grand final parade.
Outside of football, Tatchell is the owner, founder and brewer of Van Dieman Brewing and also runs a podcast - Way Out on The Wing - with fellow passionate footballer Nic 'Worm' D'Emden.
Starting in 2021, the pair "champion the performances" of regional football leagues around Tasmania.
"I think it was probably an outlet on a Monday night that our wives quite happily said to us get out of the house, go to the brewery and record your episode if that means you're going to talk to each other for two hours about football." he said.
"We just enjoy talking about Tassie football and we'd like to think that there's an audience that can bear with us on a weekly basis across the season and there seems to be at the moment.
"It's just fun, it keeps us engaged with the game."
Tatchell thanked his wife and family for their ongoing support as well as his fellow former North Launceston assistant coaches and Littlejohn, Couch and Whitford.
