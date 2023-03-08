A stunningly restored home once owned by The Examiner's founder and first editor James Aikenhead is set to hit the market next week.
Rosemount, a half-acre block at 27 High Street, has been in the same family for about 25 years.
The four-bedroom residence sits among a stretch of historically significant homes in Windmill Hill and is likely to attract interest from city-dwellers relocating from the mainland.
"The position is beautiful - it is set amongst many notable and grand homes," said selling agent Dominic Romeo, of Circa Heritage and Lifestyle Property.
"There are many established trees i the garden creating privacy."
Mr Aikenhead arrived from Scotland in 1834 and quickly made his name as a prominent Launceston businessman.
He founded The Examiner in 1842 - publishing the first edition with a hand press smuggled into the state disguised as brewery machinery - and was editor for 27 years before passing the reins to son William.
He built Rosemount in the 1840s and remained in the home until he died in 1887.
The property was passed down to his children, and was also owned by the Bain family before coming into the hands of the current owners, who have since "restored, preserved and repainted" the building.
"A house like Rosemount is important because it comes with provenance and an important social history," Mr Romeo said.
"Architecturally and historically it's a very important house, there are many wonderful features about the home."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
