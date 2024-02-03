The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Health

Calvary Health Care pulls out of co-hospital proposal

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated February 3 2024 - 3:07pm, first published 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calvary Health Care has pulled out of the private co-located hospital project next to the LGH. File picture
Calvary Health Care has pulled out of the private co-located hospital project next to the LGH. File picture

Calvary Health Care will not proceed with the state government in building a co-hospital located in Launceston.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.