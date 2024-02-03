Entries close for Glover Prize with another record breaking year

The Glover Prize, Australia's most prestigious landscape art honour, has officially closed its 2024 entries with a reported record-breaking figure of painters vying for the award.
An unprecedented 740 artists from Australia and overseas have joined in the running for this year's $75,000 prize, breaking the previous record of 703 entrants set last year.
The Glover celebrates the most outstanding contemporary landscape painting of Tasmania completed in the preceding 12 months and is run annually in Evandale.
Artists from every state in the country have contributed alongside 11 internationals entrants from as far afield as the United Kingdom, America, Italy, Canada, Japan and Switzerland.
Of this year's entries, 399 originated from mainland Australia, while 330 were submitted by Tasmanian-based artists.
Three independent judges will assess the entries to the Evandale-based Glover Prize to determine the 42 finalists for exhibition in March.
The judging panel for this year consists of Melbourne based artist Rick Amor, director of Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery Mary Mulcahy, and Sydney gallerist Ralph Hobbs.
The winner of the prestigious landscape prize - which began in 2004 - receives $75,000 and a bronze maquette of the colonial artist.
The announcement of the 42 finalists is scheduled for Friday, February 9, with these artworks to then be showcased and available for purchase during the Glover Prize Exhibition at the historic Falls Park Pavilion in Evandale between March 9 and March 17, 2024.
The exhibition will also be available online at the prize website, including an interactive virtual gallery for art enthusiasts worldwide to explore and learn about the selected artworks.
