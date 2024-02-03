The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Arts

Entries close for Glover Prize with another record breaking year

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated February 3 2024 - 7:00pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $75,000 Glover Art Prize has closed entries for another year with record entry figures. File picture by Phillip Biggs
The $75,000 Glover Art Prize has closed entries for another year with record entry figures. File picture by Phillip Biggs

The Glover Prize, Australia's most prestigious landscape art honour, has officially closed its 2024 entries with a reported record-breaking figure of painters vying for the award.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.