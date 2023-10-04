The judges for this year's Glover Prize - Australia's most-sought after landscape honour - have been announced, and their ranks include one of the country's acclaimed contemporary artists.
The Victorian painter Rick Amor, whose evocative work has been compared to Jeffrey Smart and Edward Hopper, will lead the 2024 adjudicator panel alongside two other impressive figures.
The $75,000 Glover Prize is awarded yearly for the best contemporary landscape painting of a Tasmanian scene completed in the previous 12 months, with this year its 21st anniversary.
Each year, three different significant art industry professionals are chosen as judges.
Amor - who in 1999 was the first official war artist appointed to the Australian War Memorial since the Vietnam War - is joined by writer, artist and art dealer Ralph Hobbs and Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery director Mary Mulcahy.
Often compared to the late South Australian painter Jeffrey Smart and the American great Edward Hopper, Amor has held more than 80 solo exhibitions in a decade-spanning career.
Many of his pieces have homes in places like the National Gallery of Victoria, National Gallery of Australia and the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra.
He previously judged the Evandale-based prize over a decade ago, and is the latest in a procession of esteemed contemporary artists to scrutinise for the competition, like recent judge Ben Quilty.
"I know a number of great artists down there and I'm looking forward to seeing how the painters [in this year's Glover] show their intelligence and ability," said Amor, who was recently in the state to judge the Flinders Island Art Prize.
"I want a convincing landscape and it doesn't need to be a John Glover painting - it could be a John Olsen. What makes a good landscape is indefinable; all I can say is seeing is believing."
And aside from assessing competitions, Amor has spent time in Tasmania painting landscapes himself, including solitary paintings of Heart of Darkness author Joseph Conrad's capsized barque ship, the Otago, which rests in the river Derwent.
"I've always loved painting in Tasmania and there's only one word for its landscapes: unique," he said.
The trio of Ms Mulcahy - who has over 30 years of experience in the museum sector - and Hobbs, who himself has pieces included in the National Gallery of Australia, and Amor make for a formidable judging panel.
The winner of the prestigious landscape prize - which began in 2004 - receives $75,000 and a bronze maquette of the colonial Tasmanian artist John Glover, whom the prize is named for.
The 42 finalists will be announced online in early February of 2024, with the winner crowned on Friday, March 8.
The Glover Prize is open for submission to all artists until January 26, 2024.
