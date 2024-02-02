The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

On World Wetlands Day, plastic is a growing issue in our Tamar Islands

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
February 2 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamar NRM projects officer Megan Grant teaches Eddy Peach about plastics at the Tamar Island Wetlands Centre. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Tamar NRM projects officer Megan Grant teaches Eddy Peach about plastics at the Tamar Island Wetlands Centre. Picture by Phillip Biggs

On World Wetlands Day, representatives from Tamar NRM expressed the importance of keeping our wetlands healthy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.