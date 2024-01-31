Meat farmers lead abattoir reform after animal cruelty exposed

A Northern Tasmanian meat farmer says the industry wants to lead the charge on improving animal welfare in the slaughter process.
Beef producer Felicity Richards and chair of the government's Livestock Processing Taskforce said livestock farmers cared deeply about animals.
"I want to be involved in the solutions and I want it to happen now because all animals that are being farmed in this moment deserve that," Ms Richards said.
"It is important that their existence right up to their point of slaughter is a peaceful one, that they get the most humane possible treatment," she said.
"The industry should be leading the way on this. Not because of the worry about fines or moratoriums, but because it is the right thing to do."
The taskforce will create guidelines and strategies for reform in the abattoir and slaughter industry, and includes representatives from TasFarmers, Dairy Tasmania, SPROUT, livestock transport, the RPSCA, Biosecurity Tasmania and government.
It is currently working out how the state will legislate on the government's mandate for CCTV footage in killing rooms.
It was formed after animal activists released footage filmed inside five Tasmanian abattoirs which are now under investigation amid allegations of animal cruelty.
Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer said legislative questions for the mandatory CCTV commitment might include location of cameras, quality of the footage, how long it should be kept for, whether it would be independently monitored, or whether artificial intelligence could be utilised.
She said the government would do everything it could to protect animals and Tasmania's meat brand.
"At risk here is regional jobs, at risk here is the Tasmanian brand for this amazing product which is sold all across the world."
