The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Significant skills deficit': State fire service losing experienced crews

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
January 31 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian firefighters are older than their mainland counterparts, and their retirement could put the fire service in strife. Picture by Paul Scambler
Tasmanian firefighters are older than their mainland counterparts, and their retirement could put the fire service in strife. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmanian firefighters are older and leaving the service at a faster rate than their mainland counterparts, which union leaders say puts the public at risk.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.