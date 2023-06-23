The United Firefighters Union is standing by a Facebook post describing Commissioner for Police Donna Adams as a "fox" "planning to raid the hen house".
The Police Association of Tasmania has demanded an apology on behalf of the Commissioner claiming the post was "attacking the integrity" of the public servant.
Proposed reforms to the emergency services would merge the Tasmania Fire Service and the State Emergency Service as the Tasmania Fire and Emergency Services (TFES).
The Commissioner for the TFES and Commissioner for Police will report to the minister and Secretary of the Department, with Commissioner Adams currently serving as the latter.
The UFU claims the Secretary role should be filled by an independent person not attached to either service.
Acting-president of the Police Association of Tasmania Shane Tilley said in a statement that comments made on Facebook by the UFU were a "detestable personal attack".
"The PAT is extremely disappointed by the United Firefighters Union description of the Commissioner of Police in its Facebook post (21/06/23)," Mr Tilley said.
"We view the comments ... as a detestable personal attack on the Commissioner's integrity.
"We also note the video footage attached to the post shows the recent budget estimates process whereby Minister Felix Ellis was being repeatedly questioned regarding the resignation of the Chief Fire Officer and the wider Emergency Management reforms."
The post in question was made by the UFU Fire Rescue Tasmania page on June 21, and includes a video from a House of Assembly budget estimates committee hearing.
The caption reads "Doesn't answer the question, and then deflects by asking the fox if they're planning to raid the hen house".
In the video, Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis asks Commissioner Adams, if she planned to take over TFES.
Commissioner Adams said she did not.
Mr Tilley said the video was deceptively edited to exclude Mr Ellis being "chastised" by committee members.
"We demand an apology," he said.
Industrial organiser for the UFU Tasmania branch Stephen McCallum said the organisation stood by the comments, and would continue to "hold politicians and senior public servants to account".
"This is an embarrassing moment for the Police Association of Tasmania," Mr McCallum said.
"It is effectively an admission that they are more concerned with representing the interests of the DPFEM than the interests of frontline officers in Tasmania Police.
"Whilst we encourage other unions to raise issues or concerns directly with us, the decision of the Police Association to release this correspondence to the media demonstrates that this is not a genuine concern."
Mr McCallum said the way the video was edited did not "change the meaning" of Mr Ellis' question.
The union representative said the "confusion" demonstrated the need for an independent Secretary of the Department.
"It's difficult to separate the roles of someone who sits on the budget estimates table as the Secretary of the Department whilst wearing the uniform and markings of the Commissioner of Police," he said.
"This is not an attack on an individual.
"This is about the proposed reforms of the Fire Service Act and ensuring a clear chain of command that's understood within our organisations and by the Tasmanian community."
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
