The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police Association demands apology for 'detestable' comment about Commissioner Donna Adams

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
June 23 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The recent House of Assembly estimates committee hearing, with Felix Ellis and Donna Adams sitting to the right of centre. Picture supplied
The recent House of Assembly estimates committee hearing, with Felix Ellis and Donna Adams sitting to the right of centre. Picture supplied

The United Firefighters Union is standing by a Facebook post describing Commissioner for Police Donna Adams as a "fox" "planning to raid the hen house".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.