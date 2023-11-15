Are you prepared for the worst? Tasmania Fire Service urges bushfire readiness

The Tasmania Fire Service is calling on residents to make sure they are prepared for the worst.
TFS Acting Chief Officer Jeremy Smith urged residents across Northern Tasmania to think about what they valued the most - and how they might protect that - as the state continues to brace for bushfires.
"For most people, our loved ones, pets, and properties are what we value most," Mr Smith said.
"For our agricultural sector, machinery, equipment, crops, and livestock are also critically important, and having a bushfire plan is an important step to keeping these things safe.
"With low rainfall during autumn and winter, parts of the Northern Tasmanian landscape are drier than normal, making them more prone to bushfires this season."
Mr Smith said as a hot, dry summer was likely, making a bushfire readiness plan was crucial.
There have already been three significant bushfires in Tasmania this fire season.
The first, at Coles Bay, broke out on September 19, and burned for several days before being contained.
Buildings at the Isaacs Point campground were destroyed in the fire, and the campsite will be remain closed until repair works are completed.
This was followed shortly after by one at Flinders Island which did not directly damage any houses, but destroyed a caravan, two water tanks and several power poles.
It also sent smoke drifting as far as Deloraine and Launceston.
The third broke out at Dolphin Sands on Sunday, November 12 and several residents spent the night sheltered on a jetty.
This was contained the following morning, however the fire broke out again that afternoon.
As of Tuesday, November 14 the fire was contained again.
Mr Smith said bushfire readiness plans may look different depending on where people lived, but there were some preparations all Tasmanians could make.
"No matter where you live, now is the time for everyone to prepare their properties by cleaning out gutters and clearing away potential bushfire fuels, such as long grass and leaves, from around your home," he said.
"Don't wait until it is too late, stay informed and know the bushfire warning and alert levels, and the fire danger rating for your area."
TFS recommends keeping an emergency kit including a torch, first aid kit, batteries, radio and phone charger handy in case you need to evacuate.
To create a bushfire plan, head to fire.tas.gov.au.
Current emergency updates can be accessed at alert.tas.gov.au.
