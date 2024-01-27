Riders get on their marks for nationals as coaches finalise state team

Cyclists at both ends of the experience spectrum were using Saturday's Tasmanian track titles to take the next step in their careers.
Although separated by 12 years, Launceston City Cycling Club members Lauren Perry and Gus Challis both had one eye on Brisbane's Anna Meares Velodrome as they sped around their home-town Silverdome.
A former junior world champion, 27-year-old Perry is looking to cement her transition from endurance to sprint at elite national champs from March 1-5 while Challis is focused on the junior titles a week later.
The 15-year-old was delighted with his personal best of 2 minutes 22 seconds over 2000 metres to win the under-17 individual pursuit.
"It's five seconds faster than I went at the last track nationals," he said.
With two previous state IP titles to his name, Challis is excited about the prospect of returning to the national stage. "It's a bit nerve-wracking but it gives you a confidence boost to know your efforts can take you that far," he said. "I'd like to take cycling as far as I can and go pro if I can. Considering there are other people who have made it that far and have come from where I am now, it does give me a path to look forward to."
Although a veteran of track titles, Perry admitted she was out of her comfort zone contesting a recent UCI keirin and sprint competition in Melbourne.
"It sucked coming last in everything but I'm seeing small technique improvements and finding more speed and strength which is rewarding," she said.
"The tactics and skills are there but I'm just not as fast as those I'm racing against yet. I'm not regretting the decision but it's definitely a challenge. The reason I ride is to go fast and every time I get on track, I go fast."
Tasmanian Institute of Sport and AusCycling Tasmania's Development Academy coaches will select a state team based on performances from Saturday.
