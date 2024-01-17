Promising bunch looking to continue state's healthy track cycling pedigree

Tasmania's search for its next track cycling champion has entered a new era.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The state's impressive pedigree of elite track cyclists includes the likes of Danny Clark, Michael Grenda, Matthew Goss, Mark Jamieson, Amy Cure, Georgia Baker and Josh Duffy and appears destined to continue.
Matthew Gilmore and Belinda Goss are two more members of that illustrious list and the world championship medallists have been watching the latest crop of riders in their roles as Tasmanian Institute of Sport coaches.
As a former madison world champ, Gilmore is used to working hand-in-hand with like-minded colleagues and said a workshop collaboration with AusCycling Tasmania's Development Academy at the Silverdome was the perfect way to identify and nurture the sport's next generation.
"We get to see athletes we might not necessarily see," he said. "It's one thing to ride fast but we also get to see their work ethic, their recovery - things like that.
"We would hope to get future scholarship holders out of this. Not everybody is going to make it, but it's important there's a pathway there."
Academy members Gus Challis, Caleb McKenzie, Nicolas Broxam, Mitchell Stretton, Thomas Blazely, Sybil O'Rourke, Ava Napier, Campbell Skirving, Angus Gullick, Ruby McKeon, Sunny McKeon, Sid Natera, Connor Howard, Sophie Brotherton, Lachlan Oliver and Max Woodroffe were invited to the workshop along with their coaches Justin Morris and Dalton Stretton, joining TIS scholarship holders Jonas Shelverton, Sam McKee and Alex Eaves.
AusCycling Tasmania operations manager Phill Leslie hoped to grow the collaboration with the TIS.
"This is so our young riders know what steps they need to take to reach the high-performance program run by Matt and his team and access the expertise we have here in the state," he said.
"We are trying to make that step easier and give the TIS a broader net to cast. We want our riders to be in this space, get this support and flourish in the sport."
After state track championships at the Silverdome on Saturday, January 27, a state team will be selected for junior national champs at Brisbane's Anna Meares Velodrome in March to be coached by Stretton.
Launceston City Cycling Club members Woodroffe, Challis and Napier welcomed the opportunity to impress state selectors.
"This gives us an experience cycling with the older seniors," said Woodroffe, 14. "It's an opportunity to show coaches here the level we are at. We've been here last few days and definitely want to get to that level."
Challis, 15, said: "We get to see the intensity of national racing and how hard we need to go. This shows what skill level we are at now and what we can reach."
Napier, 16, added: "I just want to get lots of experience and maybe have a crack at the pursuits. I would love to get to the next level, get some results at state level and then aim for something at nationals."
Gilmore said it was valuable for the younger riders to spend time with those who have taken the next step.
"Jonas has just transferred from under-17s so he was in their position just 12 months ago and Dalton went through the same process and is now our coach so has contemporary knowledge of track cycling and a great rapport with the cyclists," he said.
"The important thing for me is they have been on a similar journey so are able to help and provide that beacon of where the others can get to."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.